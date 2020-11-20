Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other as They Reunite

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are proof that distance makes the heart grow fonder.
In photos taken on Friday, Nov. 20 and obtained by The Daily Mail, the actor and actress were spotted passionately kissing and hugging on a New Orleans balcony. Ben was wearing a sleek black long sleeve, while Ana wore a sweater and one eye-catching accessory: a diamond ring.
What's more is the sparkler was on Ana's ring finger. But, as much as we hate to burst your bubble, it doesn't seem that Ben and Ana are engaged... yet.
Instead, Ben and Ana are simply re-filming scenes for their upcoming film, Dark Water, in which they play a married couple. The actress was spotted wearing the same exact prop ring last year, just before things turned romantic between her and Ben.
Since then the co-stars have embarked on a relationship that appears to be going steady.
In fact, Ana met Ben and Jennifer Garner's kids only three months after they went public with their relationship in March. At the time, a source told E! News, "They immediately warmed up to her and like her a lot. They are all comfortable together and she's very nurturing. Everything has worked out very well."
And Ana's proven to be a supportive figure in the Gigli star's sobriety journey, according to a source. "Since Ana has been in Ben's life, being sober has become easier to manage," an insider revealed in August. "She came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner. He's very satisfied with Ana and isn't looking for a coping method. She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress."
As for what the future holds, that's unclear, but our sources believe Ben is in this relationship for the long haul. In May, a source shared, "Ben is extremely happy with her...Everything seems to work between them, and it's been a long time since he has fallen hard like this."
The Batman star himself discussed his hopes for the next few years too, telling Good Morning America, "Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him... [And] directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."
Is Ana part of that equation? Only time will tell.