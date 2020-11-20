Jeezy and Gucci Mane May Have Just Ended Their Feud After Heated Verzuz Battle

Pop culture fans are giving thanks for a little less bad blood.

One week before the Thanksgiving holiday, Gucci Mane and Jeezy came together for the latest edition of Verzus, a music livestream phenomenon created during the coronavirus pandemic by mega-producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Held on Nov. 19 at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta, the two rappers battled it out for close to two hours as nearly two million people tuned in from home. In fact, the New York Times reported that each artist played 24 tracks during the clash.

"I brought you here to show you that the world care about what we got going on, because we are the culture," Jeezy explained during the show. "Me and you. Where we came from. What we've been through."

When it was time for the stream to end, Jeezy offered to perform a duet with Gucci Mane of "Icy" before they each dropped new releases at midnight.