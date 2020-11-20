Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Looks Incredibly Badass in Season 2 Teaser

Javicia Leslie just made us wish we had superpowers.
About a month after the CW released a first look at Leslie in the new Batwoman suit, the network dropped a super-short teaser for season two that's giving us yet another reason to get excited for 2021. The 10-second clip finds Leslie's Ryan Wilder rushing into a seedy bathroom to unzip a bag, retrieve the Batwoman suit and presumably go fight some evil.
"Time to be powerful," she says in the clip before slipping on that bat-wig and mask. Leslie, of course, is stepping in to replace Ruby Rose, who exited the show after playing Kate Kane for one season. As we previously learned, Leslie's character is expected to first try on Kate's costume for two episodes before ultimately debuting an entirely reimagined batsuit.
During DC Fandome in September, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed what changes are in store for the titular heroine's new look.
"Ryan's journey starts from a place of, ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?' But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City," she said. "As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.'"
So what'll look different on Leslie? The new suit features a bold red wig, red gauntlets around the forearms, laser etching and shorter boots. Not only is Leslie the first Black Batwoman, but she also represents the LGBTQ+ community as a biseuxal woman.
Just this week, Deadline and Variety reported that the CW is developing a Wonder Girl series based on Joëlle Jones' DC characters. Written by Ugly Betty and Queen of the South alum Dailyn Rodriguez, it'll center around Yara Flor, the first Latina lead character in DC's TV universe. More of that, please.
Batwoman returns to the CW for season two on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.