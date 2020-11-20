Latin Grammy AwardsGrey's AnatomyCharli D'AmelioPhotosVideos
Exclusive

RHOA's Kandi Burruss Talks Baby Blaze's New Milestone & First Birthday Plans

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her one-year-old daughter's latest firsts and adorable personality traits.

By Brett Malec 20 Nov, 2020 4:22 PMTags
FamilyBabiesBirthdaysExclusivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoCelebritiesKandi Burruss
Related: "RHOA" Star Gives Caller Advice on Nudist Brother-in-Law

They grow up so fast!

Kandi Burruss is sharing an update on baby Blaze's latest milestones ahead of her daughter's first birthday this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 22.

"She's walking well. She started walking over a month ago. So now she's just all over the place, she's terrorizing the house," Kandi told E! News exclusively while promoting the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Dec. 6. "She's climbing the stairs now. We had to lower her bed because she was trying to get out of the bed, it was crazy. She very busy. She's so funny. She hasn't started talking yet, she babbles, but she doesn't really say like real words yet. I would say her walking is the best thing that she's doing right now because she's walking really good."

As for Blaze's personality, Kandi says she might be following in the footsteps of dad Todd Tucker.

photos
2020 Celebrity Babies

"I guess you would have to say she's maybe more like Todd, because I always say with Todd and [his daughter] Kaela, they're the party animals and I was like, 'Oh my god, I think I have another party animal,'" she laughed.

Instagram

However, Kandi thinks Blaze is also has "fearless" qualities like her mama.

"I'll bungie jump, I'll do this, I'll do that. And she's already, at one year old, I can see she's gonna be one of those type of people. She's not scared of anything," the Bravo star revealed. "For one of the Halloween parties I went to I had somebody to transform my face into a cheetah and when Ace saw me he immediately screamed and jumped because it was like a prosthetic thing on my face that really transformed my face. But when Blaze saw me, she just stared at me and she smiled and she walked right up to me like it was no big deal. She wasn't scared at all, like at all. I had the scary looking eyes and everything and she wasn't scared at all. It was like, ‘Wow, this girl is not scared at all."

Trending Stories

1

Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence on Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

2

Mo'Nique Demands an Apology From Tyler Perry

3

Olivia Culpo Gets Surgery for “Excruciatingly Painful” Endometriosis

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13 Cast Photos

Kandi added, "She's just not scared of anything so I'm always saying like I am afraid because when I was young, I was stealing my mom's car at 11 years old and I'm like, 'I'm scared of that.' She's gonna be doing stuff like that. I'm like 'No! Please, I hope she doesn't do that!'"

As for Blaze's first birthday celebrations this weekend, she said simply, "We're going to have a little party. We're still having a little get-together."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down for more info on the new season and binge past seasons of RHOA any time on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo Media
Cynthia Bailey

With her wedding quickly approaching, Cynthia Bailey is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams, even as they face wedding planning obstacles set in place by COVID-19. Determined to walk down the aisle, moving forward with her dream ceremony in the midst of a pandemic creates tension between Cynthia and her fiancé. Back at the ranch, Lake Bailey is a full house with Cynthia's sister, Mal, temporarily taking residence there, leaving little alone time for the happy couple.

Bravo Media
Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's fairytale romance continues to be on the rocks after a difficult year, but she remains determined as ever to live her life on her own terms. Still undecided about the future of her relationship, Kenya decides to reclaim her life and remodel her house—adding in the pool and cabana she's always wanted. As she continues to delve into motherhood with her beautiful daughter Brooklyn, a budding friendship with newcomer LaToya Ali begins to develop right on time.

Bravo Media
Kandi Burruss

Less than a year after welcoming baby Blaze, Kandi Burruss' life shows no signs of slowing down. Her restaurant empire continues to boom as she and Todd prepare to open an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta, but despite being as busy as ever, their personal life remains hot and heavy. As Riley prepares to leave the nest to start college in New York City, Kandi worries this may be a permanent move.

Bravo Media
Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams steps into her family legacy, tirelessly lending her voice and efforts to the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking out against systemic racism, attending protests and amplifying the message, Porsha is passionate about fighting for justice. Surrounded by the support of her mother and sister, her daughter Pilar Jhena continues to be the sunshine in Porsha's life as her relationship takes a bit of a backseat. Porsha's fun-loving side is always around, despite working overtime on her many business endeavors.

Bravo Media
Drew Sidora

Actress and singer Drew Sidora joins the group as the newest housewife, ready to make some waves and spice things up. In addition to juggling her career, Drew has a lot on her plate as a wife and three children to care for. With her mother currently living in their house, trouble may be brewing between Drew and her husband. From getting ready to direct her first feature film to moving into her dream house, will her relationship be able to withstand her busy lifestyle?

Trending Stories

1

Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence on Son Bobby Jr.'s Death

2

Mo'Nique Demands an Apology From Tyler Perry

3

Jojo Siwa Reveals She and Boyfriend Mark Bontempo Have Broken Up

4

Ariana Grande Drops Into a Split for Sexy "34+35" Music Video: Watch

5

James Charles Defends Charli D'Amelio as She Breaks Down in Tears