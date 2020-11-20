RHOA's Kandi Burruss Talks Baby Blaze's New Milestone & First Birthday Plans

They grow up so fast!
Kandi Burruss is sharing an update on baby Blaze's latest milestones ahead of her daughter's first birthday this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 22.
"She's walking well. She started walking over a month ago. So now she's just all over the place, she's terrorizing the house," Kandi told E! News exclusively while promoting the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Dec. 6. "She's climbing the stairs now. We had to lower her bed because she was trying to get out of the bed, it was crazy. She very busy. She's so funny. She hasn't started talking yet, she babbles, but she doesn't really say like real words yet. I would say her walking is the best thing that she's doing right now because she's walking really good."
As for Blaze's personality, Kandi says she might be following in the footsteps of dad Todd Tucker.
"I guess you would have to say she's maybe more like Todd, because I always say with Todd and [his daughter] Kaela, they're the party animals and I was like, 'Oh my god, I think I have another party animal,'" she laughed.
However, Kandi thinks Blaze is also has "fearless" qualities like her mama.
"I'll bungie jump, I'll do this, I'll do that. And she's already, at one year old, I can see she's gonna be one of those type of people. She's not scared of anything," the Bravo star revealed. "For one of the Halloween parties I went to I had somebody to transform my face into a cheetah and when Ace saw me he immediately screamed and jumped because it was like a prosthetic thing on my face that really transformed my face. But when Blaze saw me, she just stared at me and she smiled and she walked right up to me like it was no big deal. She wasn't scared at all, like at all. I had the scary looking eyes and everything and she wasn't scared at all. It was like, ‘Wow, this girl is not scared at all."
Kandi added, "She's just not scared of anything so I'm always saying like I am afraid because when I was young, I was stealing my mom's car at 11 years old and I'm like, 'I'm scared of that.' She's gonna be doing stuff like that. I'm like 'No! Please, I hope she doesn't do that!'"
As for Blaze's first birthday celebrations this weekend, she said simply, "We're going to have a little party. We're still having a little get-together."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down for more info on the new season and binge past seasons of RHOA any time on Peacock.
