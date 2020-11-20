See Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Team Up for the First Time With "Monster" Music Video

What's better than one pop heartthrob? Two.
On Friday, Nov. 20, fans were given a gift in the form of Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's first musical collaboration: "Monster." The song and music video dropped in tandem, marking the second single from Mendes' upcoming fourth studio album, Wonder. Ahead of the record's December release, the dueting Canadian stars gave fans something to talk about with the dark and moody visuals and lyrics about the overwhelming and potentially ravaging effects of fame and its impact on identity.
As Mendes asked in the chorus, "What if I, what if I trip? / What if I, what if I fall? / Then am I the monster? / Just let me know."
For his part, Bieber reflected on his trajectory in the limelight. "I was 15 when the world put me on a pedestal / I had big dreams of doin' shows and making memories / Made some bad moves tryna act cool, upset by their jealousy / Lifting me up, lifting me up / And tearing me down, tearing me down," he sang. "I'll take responsibility for everything I've done / Holding it against me like you're the holy one."
It's a fitting subject for the two performers as both men had meteoric rises to fame when they were still teenagers. In fact, Bieber was a significant inspiration to Mendes, though they are only four years apart in age.
Back in October, the "Señorita" singer played coy about a possible collaboration with Bieber. However, he did say during an interview on the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp radio show, "If I turned one down, that would be insane considering he's been one of my favorite artists since I was, like, 9 years old."
The only insane thing about it is that the music video has already amassed more than 3 million views in less than 24 hours. See it for yourself above!