Supernatural Series Finale: How Did Sam and Dean Say Goodbye?

Well that was an emotional roller coaster.

Supernatural just ended after 15 seasons with an episode that truly had us on our toes from beginning to middle, when halfway through, the episode threw us fully off of our toes and into a sad ball of emotion. Finally free from Chuck, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) went on one last hunt to track down some evil mimes who were stealing children.

Unfortunately, Dean got fatally stabbed during the hunt, and gave one hell of an emotional speech to his brother as he died. At first we were like there is no way that was Dean dying halfway through the finale, but he really truly did die.

Fortunately, Jack (Alexander Calvert) is now in charge of heaven, so it was a really nice place and both Bobby (Jim Beaver) and Baby (1967 Chevy Impala) were waiting for him.