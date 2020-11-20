Orlando Bloom Rallies Around Pirates of the Caribbean Stunt Double Who Is Fighting ALS

Related : Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome a Foster Pup!

Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate.

Orlando Bloom knows that friendship is invaluable, and this week he's speaking out in support of a longtime friend.

The star explained on Instagram that his former Pirates of the Caribbean stunt double, Zach Hudson, is battling ALS and in need of donations for treatment and other bills.

Orlando wrote on Thursday, Nov. 19, "We are living in some challenging times and I imagine in some ways that we are all ‘walking our desert'. I wanted to share a link for a man that I respect and admire."

He went on to introduce Zach, who "always had a smile on his face whatever the challenge before him was."

The Pirates actor wrote, "He is currently bravely fighting ALS which is progressing much faster than expected," and encouraged fans of the film franchise to donate to "this wonderful family." Orlando added, "Wishing you all health and happiness as we move thru these difficult days."