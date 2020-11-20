We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Schitt's Creek Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 collection is back!

If you ever dreamt of being able to shop at the infamous general store from the award-winning show, now is your chance! Back by popular demand, the limited-edition collaboration features handcrafted, rose-scented products enriched with goat milk. No more saying "Ew David" because this collection will have you smelling like a rose garden!

Just in time for the holiday gifting season, the latest drop features a lip balm, goat milk soap bar, body milk, votive candles and a gift set including every item in the collection. Although the beloved comedy series is over, you can still give a piece of it to the super fans on your list!

This collection sold out fast during the first drop so you better hurry and buy your favorites on Beekman1802.com right now! If you need to be further influenced, check out the incredible collaboration below.