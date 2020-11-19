Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww" Farley Reveals Where She & Angelina Stand

Related : "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Season 4: No Snooki & New Drama

This season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is going to look a little different, and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, the cast—Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick—traded New Jersey for a sprawling Las Vegas hotel to quarantine in, but in case you haven't noticed yet, there's one name in particular missing from the line-up: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.

The cast exclusively revealed on Thursday, Nov. 19's Daily Pop that they remain hopeful Snooki will return in the future, but in the meantime, it looks like JWoww and Deena will have to deal with the fallout from their infamous speech at Angelina's wedding on their own.

As fans of the MTV show surely recall, the pair, along with Snooki, delivered a disastrous toast when Angelina tied the knot with Chris Langeira, poking fun at their co-star and her hometown of Staten Island, which didn't go over well with the guests since that's where most of them were from.

"You guys are gonna have to stay tuned to see what happens there," Angelina teased to E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "But I commend the boys. They wanted to get this family back together."