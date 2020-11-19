Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Reveals the TMI Reason the Family Marries Young

Derick Dillard isn't holding back.
The Counting On alum got a lot of attention after he responded to a follower asking why the Duggars marry at a young age. The question came up after his wife, Jill Duggar, posted a picture of her new hoop nose ring. However, a commenter had other things in mind and asked about Jill's brother, Justin Duggar, 18, getting engaged to Claire Spivey, 19, two months after announcing their courtship.
"Why do you guys rush to marry life," the fan wrote. "He's a kid and Claire too!!!"
While Jill didn't respond to the question, Derick wasted no time weighing in, writing, "Because we want to have sex." The comment quickly generated hundreds of replies from fans, with one follower writing "best answer ever!!"
Even Jill couldn't help but joke about the number of responses. "And you're more popular than me babe," she added. She also later posted a smiling emoji with its tongue out and the OK hand sign emoji.
The couple, who are the parents to 5-year-old Israel and 3-year-old Samuel, also hasn't shied away from the topic of sex in the past. In fact, Jill shared her personal suggestions for keeping the "fire" alive in a marriage in a blog post last year. "Have sex often!" she wrote in part of the post. "You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol)."
And while fans can keep up with the duo on their social channels and blog, they haven't seen them on their TLC shows in quite a few years. As viewers may recall, Jill originally appeared on 19 Kids and Counting with her fellow family members from 2008 to 2015 and then starred on the spinoff Counting On. TLC cut ties with Derick in 2017 for his comments about Jazz Jennings with Jill leaving the show that same year.
"It didn't go over very well with anyone," Jill told People last month about her departure. "By that point we'd had enough. We knew we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings."
Today, she is distancing herself from her family. "I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point," Jill added. "But I'm realizing I can't put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God's lead and take it one day at a time."
As for her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, they're hoping for the best. "Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out," they told People. "We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!"