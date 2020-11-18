Dan Levy Reveals Why Schitt's Creek Movie Isn't Happening… Yet

Related : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Schitt's Creek became one of the few highlights of our quarantine. Though the final season debuted on Pop TV earlier this year, the comedy dropped on Netflix with a bang in October—and reminded us of all the reasons it rightfully swept, like, every Emmy category.

Fans are eager to see what the Roses are up to after season six, now that the quirky family of four is split up around the U.S. One fan-favorite idea is a spinoff centered on Alexis' life in New York, perhaps named after her reality show A Little Bit Alexis.

With fan theories flying, Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy addressed whether a movie may be on the horizon.

He exclusively told E! News on Wednesday, Nov. 18, that there are sadly no plans for a film... yet.

"I would love for there to be. I'm not ruling it out," said the 37-year-old writer. "It's very flattering that people want to know, but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath."