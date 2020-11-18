Let's Talk About Cameron Diaz Becoming the Next Big Domestic Goddess

Who else spent more than a few minutes on Instagram this summer watching Cameron Diaz make a salad?

Seriously, get this newcomer a show!

We knew that the onetime highest-paid actress in Hollywood had pretty much made the full pivot to wellness, authoring two books on the subject and popping up occasionally in public to talk about aging, health and nutrition. And that she's always been a big fan of food. And that she waxed rhapsodic about "shallot gold" on The Tonight Show.

But now we know that, aside from settling down with husband Benji Madden and becoming a mom to daughter Raddix, she's been spending her days stirring it up in the kitchen and learning all about the wine business. (And growing a s--tload of garlic.)

And whether it was having to stay home during the pandemic or just because the timing was right, this year the very private Diaz unexpectedly opened up her kitchen to her Instagram followers and started filming herself whipping up her favorite recipes, from a seven-ingredient roasted corn salad to buffalo cauliflower "wings" to scarf while watching the Lakers game.