Kylie Jenner's Sexy "Tittie Tuesday" Photo Is Too Hot to Miss

If Kylie Jenner's latest revealing pic isn't already turning heads, her comment on it certainly will.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 17 with a sexy photo that offered a closer look at her outfit—a criss-cross long-sleeve crop top, black mom jeans and Off-White Air Jordan sneakers—which she debuted just a couple of hours before as she posed alongside her black and white Bugatti Chiron.

Captioned "love that for you," the sultry snapshot (in addition to the itty bitty yet intricate blouse!) certainly showed off Kylie's curves in all the right ways, but the post took on a whole new meaning when she responded to a comment left by family friend Fai Khadra.

"That's how u feel on a Tuesday!!!" Fai wrote on Kylie's photo.

Her response?

"tittie tuesday," along with a shrugging emoji.

Yep, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul went there!