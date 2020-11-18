Grey's AnatomyPete & ArianaKardashiansPhotosVideos

Jason Momoa Doesn't Want His Daughter Bringing Home "Some Dips--t Bad Boy"

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Jason Momoa opened up about his relationship with Lisa Bonet and the dating fears he has for his 13-year-old daughter.

By Mike Vulpo 18 Nov, 2020 6:23 PMTags
Like so many fathers, Jason Momoa just wants the best for his daughters. 

But after his baby girl Lola turned 13 earlier this year, the actor had a realization: She may start exploring the dating world sooner rather than later. So how is Jason going to handle his daughter going on dates? Guys, this may just be your warning.

"I'm not going to do well with it," he joked in the December issue of Men's Health. "I'll just hate it if she brings home some dips--t bad boy. I'm like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!'"

For now, the proud dad doesn't have much to worry about. According to the 41-year-old, his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, are interested in other things like reading as they continue with remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

And because his kids can do school online, Jason has been able to spend even more time with his family.

"They can do school on the road and come be with Papa. Woo-hoo!" he explained. "And I can take them everywhere, forever."

"We've all gotten so much closer," Jason continued. "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I'm constantly a work in progress, and I've just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

Speaking of his wife, Jason and Lisa have been married since October 2017. And while the couple tries to keep their relationship on the private side, the Game of Thrones star was quick to gush about his wife in his latest chat.

"I may look big and tough, but I'm not," he confessed. "I'm nothing like Khal Drogo. I'm not even the king of my own house! I'm absolutely terrified of my wife."

To hear more from Jason, pick up the December issue of Men's Health on stands Nov. 24.

