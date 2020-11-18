Breaking Down the Drama Between Jaime King and Kyle Newman as Custody Battle Continues

Six months after filing for divorce, Jaime King and her estranged husband, Kyle Newman, continue to battle over the custody of their two children.
According to documents obtained by People, Kyle filed for sole custody of their two sons, James Knight, 7, and Leo Thomas, 5, on Nov. 4. He requested that Jaime be allowed supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one night a week.
Additionally, People reported that Kyle alleged in the filing that Jaime blocked his request to bring the boys with him to Toronto, Canada this October, where he'd be directing a feature film through December. She reportedly requested that James and Leo be left in the care of their godfather and a trusted nanny until she was able to return by Oct. 23. The actress also agreed to taking a COVID-19 test and resuming alcohol testing once she was back in California.
People reported that per the filing Jaime was unable to resume custody of the children until Oct. 27. Then, with approval from a judge and Kyle, she and the boys later traveled to Puerto Rico, where the actress is filming on location.
In response, Jaime's rep told the outlet, "Once again, Kyle's lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime's utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake."
The statement continues, "She wishes Kyle only the best on set in Ontario where he is currently filming as well as successful sales of his newly released Dungeons and Dragons cookbook. She looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles. Jaime currently has the children with her while she is filming a movie in Puerto Rico after wrapping the second season of her television series."
Jaime went on to file a declaration in response to Kylie's petition, which E! News has obtained. In the Nov. 6 filing, the actress claimed that she refused Kyle's request to travel with the boys to Canada, because she did not want the kids to be watched by an "unknown caretaker," among other reasons.
She went on the explain why she resumed custody of their children three days after the previously agreed upon date. According to the documents, Jaime claimed that she picked up the boys after school on the 27th, because she was unable to get a rapid COVID test and to prevent the boys from being distracted during online school.
Then, on Nov. 13, Kyle filed a response to Jaime's declaration. In the filing obtained by E! News, he claimed it is in their sons' "best interest" that he be granted full custody, claiming that Jaime had the boys "miss an entire week of school" while in Puerto Rico.
Furthermore, he alleged that she has "prevented" him from speaking to his sons, which she claimed was because of "unreliable internet service." Kyle disputed her claim, citing her social media posts as proof that she was lying.
Additionally, he claimed in the filing that he has "no interest in hurting Jaime's career or making her 'unemployable," writing, "Since Jaime was the breadwinner of our family for much of our marriage, I rely on Jaime for support."
Kyle and Jaime's custody battle began this May, when the actress filed for a divorce. At the time, Jaime requested a temporary restraining order against Kyle.
Days later, in a request for primary physical custody the director accused Jaime of drug and alcohol abuse, which he claimed he'd been trying to get her help for. Additionally, he alleged that when their two sons went to visit her on a film shoot, she sent them back with the explanation that she was under the influencer of alcohol and drugs, and also having an extramarital affair.
Jaime's rep denied these allegations and accused Kyle of "abusive behavior," further claiming that he staged a "fake intervention" and attempted to "wreak havoc" on her career. "This is another vicious, failed attempt of Kyle to continue his abuse of Jaime and manipulate the court system," her rep said at the time. "Today Kyle was denied all requests for emergency orders and the judge granted Jaime shared legal custody of their two children. The temporary domestic violence restraining order remains in place to protect Jaime."
In a previous statement from the director's spokesperson, he shared, "As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children's stability and welfare first. Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs."
Jaime and Kyle dated for two years before getting married. They were together for 15 years total.