Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals His Family's Must-Have Holiday Outfits

The holiday season isn't complete without some festive fashion.

Whether you're sporting ugly Christmas sweaters or matching pajamas, the next few weeks are filled with cozy and cute outfits. So perhaps it's only fitting that when Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson teamed up with Carter's, they wanted to host a virtual PJ party with 100 lucky families. Spoiler alert: There's still a chance to score an invite online.

"Carter's is our trusted, go-to brand as parents, especially during the holiday season as they have everything we need from dressy holiday looks for [our daughter] Lucy to cozy pajamas," the couple exclusively shared with E! News. "We love that they even carry adult sizes for select holiday PJs, so we can all grab a pair to match and lounge around in."

So what else does the holly, jolly family recommend for the season? Keep scrolling to find out what they love.