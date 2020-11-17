Lil Wayne Charged With Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Lil Wayne has found himself in another legal situation.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged the rapper (real name Dwayne Michael Carter) with possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. If found guilty, the 38-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison.
After the news was revealed, Lil Wayne's attorney released a statement to E! News.
"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane," Howard Srebnick said. "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."
The statement continued, "Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that ‘Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment.'"
Lil Wayne's latest charge stems from a December 2019 incident where federal agents searched a plane at a Miami airport where the rapper was a passenger.
According to court documents, authorities claimed the defendant "knowingly possessed a firearm and ammunition in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a crime."
Back in 2009, Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a felony gun possession charge in New York.
Although the Grammy winner has not publicly commented on the charges, the musician recently celebrated the release of his latest collaboration.
On Nov. 13, Lil Wayne debuted a new remix to City Girls' hit song "P---y Talk" with Jack Harlow and Quavo. He also recently teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to release a new music video titled "NFL" for Thursday Night Football.
Lil Wayne is expected to appear in court in December 2020. TMZ was first to report the legal news.