The CW Is Developing a Wonder Girl TV Series With a Latina Lead

Latinx representation in Hollywood is about to get a little more other-worldly.

According to Deadline, the CW is developing a Wonder Girl series based on Joëlle Jones's DC characters. That's exciting news as it stands, but the best part is the new heroine will become the first Latina lead character in DC's TV universe.

Greg Berlanti will join as executive producer, according to Variety, and the project was written by Ugly Betty and Queen of the South alum Dailyn Rodriguez, the daughter of Cuban immigrants. Wonder Girl tells the origin story of Yara Flor, who was recently introduced as a new Wonder Woman. Flor is a Latina Dreamer who's the daughter of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God.

As a result of her heritage, she discovers powers that basically help her fight evil. In the image below, Flor appears as an adult. She's set to make her first comic book appearance in Future State: Wonder Woman, part of DC's two-month DC Future State event.

With the CW attached, Wonder Girl would join the network's DC Universe slate, which includes Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning and Superman and Lois. For months, the CW has teased the January 2021 arrival of Javicia Leslie as the first Black Batwoman.