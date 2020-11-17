E! People's Choice AwardsDemi LovatoBlackpinkPhotosVideos

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Reveals Who Will Dance in the Finale

Dancing With the Stars eliminated two dancers and revealed the final four stars who will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the finale on Nov. 23.

It feels like just yesterday when we were waiting to find out if Carole Baskin could dance. 

Somehow, that was more than two months ago, and now we're just a week away from the season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars. How the time flies when the entire world is out of control! 

Tonight, DWTS took the final six down to the final four, revealing which stars will dance in the finale. But before the names were read out, there was dancing to be done. First, all the couples took on a redemption dance with some guidance from the judges. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Nev Schulman both earned perfect scores on theirs, but everyone else was close behind with mostly nines.

On their final dances (their second of the night), every single couple got a perfect score, making all the scores for the night incredibly close. Nelly landed the lowest score of the night, with Skai Jackson and Johnny Weir just ahead of him. Nelly also ended up safely making it to the finale, while Skai and Johnny were the ones who got sent home. 

photos
Dancing With the Stars' 10 Biggest Feuds

So where do we stand with just four dancers left? Nev and Kaitlyn have been hanging out at the front of the pack for weeks, but Justina Machado is close behind. Nelly has never quite matched the scores, but his hips have done an awful lot of wooing and he could very well be in contention for that trophy. 

In other news this evening, Tyra Banks continued to make quite the impression with her wild fashion choices, taking every opportunity to bring just a little bit of Top Model to the ballroom. Tyra even trended on Twitter during the live broadcast for everything from her hat to her on-the-spot contestant interviews to the way even she seemed surprised that Nelly made it to the finals over the much more consistent Johnny. 

We can only guess what she'll wear—and say—during next week's finale. 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 26 points
Week 7: 30 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points
Week 9: 27 + 2 points
Week 10: 30 + 30 points 

Total: 290 out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 24 points
Week 8: 25 + 3 points
Week 9: 30 points
Week 10: 30 + 30 points 

Total: 286 out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 27 + 2 points
Week 9: 24 + 2 points 
Week 10: 28 + 30 points 

Total: 273 out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 24 points
Week 7: 27 points 
Week 8: 21 + 2 points
Week 9: 24 points 
Week 10: 26 + 30

Total: 251 out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points
Week 6: 22 points
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 27 + 3 points
Week 9: 30 points
Week 10: 27 + 30 points 

Total: 279 points out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points
Week 6: 18 points 
Week 7: 27 points
Week 8: 25 + 2 points
Week 9: 27 + 2 points
Week 10: 27 + 30 points

Total: 264 out of 335

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 3 points
Week 9: 23 + 2 points 

Total: 211 out of 275

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points
Week 6: 24 points 
Week 7: 26 points
Week 8: 24 + 2 points

Total: 170 out of 243

ABC/Laretta Houston
WITHDRAWN: Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 
Week 6: 25 points 
Week 7: 25 points

Total: 153 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points
Week 6: 27 points
Week 7: 22 points 

Total: 155 out of 210

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points
Week 6: 21 points

Total: 121 out of 180

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

