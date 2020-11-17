Isaiah Washington Reignites Grey's Anatomy Drama By Calling Out Katherine Heigl on Twitter

Grey's Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington has ignited his drama with former co-star Katherine Heigl.

On Monday, Nov. 16, the actor took to Twitter with a message directed at the actress.

"This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never' be allowed to speak publicly again," he wrote. "The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech."

He added in the comment section, "I've learned that all money ain't good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles."

It's unclear why the actor slammed Katherine considering they feuded over a decade ago. However, their drama erupted in 2007 when the actress called out Isaiah for allegedly using a homophobic slur towards their Grey's Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight.