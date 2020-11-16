Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things Is Center Stage on Steroids

Dance, drama and death.
Netflix's Tiny Pretty Things promises all of this as the streaming site's latest drama tackles the highly-competitive ballet world. The plot follows newcomer Neveah (played by Kylie Jefferson) as she joins an elite Chicago-based ballet school, where a star student mysteriously fell to her death.
An ominous voice-over notes in the just-released trailer below, "If a ballerina falls hard and nobody's there to catch her, does she still make a sound?"
The new series, which is adapted from Sona Charaipotra's 2016 novel of the same name, has been described by the streaming site as "Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars."
If we weren't sold before, that just sealed the deal.
Of course, this isn't the first time that pop culture fans have been introduced to ballet's high-stress world. In fact, Jefferson's role appears to have similar traits to Zoë Saldana and Amanda Schull's characters from Center Stage.
"This isn't your world, little rat," a blonde peer informs Neveah. "Knowing the steps doesn't mean you belong."
Refusing to be pushed around, Jefferson's Neveah retorts, "You best believe I'm coming for you."
Like the leads in 2000's Center Stage, Neveah is dedicated, talented and ready to prove herself.
Yet, Center Stage didn't have a murder plot, so there is that difference.
An administrator comments in the trailer, "One star student suffered a fateful misstep."
Another woman responds, "'Misstep?' She fell four stories."
And, while everyone is a suspect in Tiny Pretty Things, it seems that the main suspect is a dashing male student.
"He's amazing," Neveah notes.
Another student replies, "Yeah, if you're hot for psychos. You ask me, he pushed her."
Color us intrigued…
For a taste of the drama to come, watch the new trailer above.
Tiny Pretty Things will be twirling to Netflix on Monday, Dec. 14.