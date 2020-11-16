Get Mandy Moore's 2020 PCAs Clean Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mandy Moore's People's Choice Awards make-up look is so fresh and glowy that you can totally wear it in your daily life. To get the This is Us actress and Best Drama TV Star winner's look using clean beauty products from Alleven and Kosas, follow celebrity makeup artist Kindra Mann's instructions below.
"I wanted a fresh glowing complexion and overall look for [Moore] at this year's People Choice Awards since she is literally glowing from within," Mann told E! of the look she created for Moore.
Alleven Total Face Serum
"I began by prepping the skin using the Alleven Total Face Serum on the face and neck, followed by a light moisturizer."
Tinted Face Oil Foundation
"Next, I layered Kosas' Tinted Face Oil in shade 04 on her skin—a super lightweight, 'feels like your skin' finish."
Revealer Concealer
"For a little added coverage, I applied Kosas' Revealer Concealer in shade 3.5 under the eyes and around the nose to brighten up her complexion."
The Sun Show Bronzer
"I set it all with a light powder before warming up the skin and really adding some lit-from-within glow with Kosas' The Sun Show Bronzer in Light."
Color & Light Palette in Papaya 1972
"For a beautiful peachy flush on the cheeks, I applied Kosas' Color & Light Palette in Papaya 1972."
10-Second Eyeshadow in Globe
"On the eyes, I applied Kosas' 10-Second Eyeshadow in Globe for a champagne wash all over the lid."
The Big Clean Mascara
"For some added drama and to make the lashes really thick, I painted a coat of Kosas' The Big Clean Mascara on with a brush and added a few Lashify lashes for extra fullness."
Weightless Lipstick in Vegas
"On Mandy's lips, we went for a soft nude color to play off the simplicity of the eye makeup with Kosas' Weightless Lip Color in Vegas."
Alleven Colour Shield
"Right before she headed out the door, I created a mixture of Alleven Colour Shield in shades Ivory and Pearl, first applied to my hands to mix the colors and then to the legs to give her that perfect red carpet sheen."
