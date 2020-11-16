Barbie's New Dolls Are So "Extra"—and Perfect for Holiday Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Attention Santa: Girls are going to be adding one more item to their wish list.
On Monday, Nov. 11, Barbie and Mattel revealed a brand-new segment called "Barbie Extra" for fun, colorful and fashionable imaginative play.
The dolls, which are perfect for holiday gifting, embody everything fun including glitter, gummy bears, emojis and bright colors. And whether they are headed to Barbie's dream house dollhouse or even a helicopter, these dolls bring some extra vibes wherever they go!
For those debating if the kids in your life need another doll, Barbie's recent study found there are benefits of doll play for kids in developing empathy and social processing skills. In other words, it's time to have some fun and start shopping below.
Barbie Extra Doll #1
Wearing a rainbow fur coat and a matching athleisure red top and shorts set, this Barbie doll hits a home run in the fashion department. The glittered boots are an extra special touch.
Barbie Extra Doll #2
This curvy doll with more than eight inches of two-tone pink and purple fantasy hair is a trend setter.
Barbie Extra Doll #3
Wearing a bright and fluffy pink jacket, this Barbie is ready for the cold winter months ahead. Her denim jeans with star print and details along the side are the perfect addition.
Barbie Extra Doll #4
While the bright blue hair and top knot is impressive, fashion lovers will also totally approve of the doll's tie-dye shirt with a sateen bomber jacket.
Barbie Extra Doll #5
Wearing a love t-shirt under a denim jacket with flame and fringe detail, this Barbie turns heads for all the right reasons.
Pay it forward this holiday season by checking out 15 holiday gifts that give back! And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!