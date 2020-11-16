Dancing With the Stars' Jeannie Mai "Getting Stronger" 2 Weeks After Hospitalization

Related : Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit "DWTS"

Jeannie Mai continues to take steps forward in her recovery.

Two weeks after The Real co-host announced that she was dropping out of Dancing With the Stars because of an emergency surgery, fans are receiving another update. In an Instagram posted on Monday, Nov. 16, Jeannie revealed the special family member who is helping her feel better each and everyday.

"Getting stronger with each day," she shared. "And biggest thanks to my helper, Nurse @themamamai for ....not helping so much. I LOVE AND MISS MAI FAM!!!!!"

In the post, Jeannie shared a video of her mom—known to fans as Mama Mia—playing dress up as she tried to brighten up her 41-year-old daughter's day.

It's been an unforgettable month for the TV personality who was receiving high scores with her DWTS partner Brandon Armstrong before having to exit the ABC dance competition. While appearing on The Real, her fiancé Jeezy tried to shed some light on what led up to her condition.