Joey King Reveals Her Quirky Quarantine Project at the People's Choice Awards

Related : Joey King Talks "Kissing Booth 3" & Big PCA Win

Joey King's quarantine pastime may surprise you.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, during an exclusive chat with E! News at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, The Kissing Booth 2 actress revealed how she's been keeping busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Joey, throughout self-isolation, she found herself having "a really hard time."

"I was getting kind of depressed for a while," Joey candidly shared. "Was actively sabotaging myself and not doing anything creative, not doing anything that made me feel good."

Eventually, Joey went on to find a creative outlet that helped her start "feeling good" again.

The project? Dioramas.

"This sounds so stupid, but it's true, I started building dioramas," she relayed. "And I made a diorama at home and it made me feel so proud and happy. And I was like, 'Maybe I should get back on the saddle?'"

Hey, there is no wrong way to get through this trying time.

Don't fret, Joey King fans, The Act actress teased she has plenty of projects coming down the pipeline.