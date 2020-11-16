Ciara Debuts Ice Blue Hair in Jaw-Dropping Transformation Photos

Ciara has a new 'do.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 15 to share a photo of her icy blue hair transformation. The "1, 2 Step" star first debuted the look on the social network Thursday, Nov. 12. In her post, she gave a shout-out to César DeLeön Ramîrez, who dyed her hair.

"Sunday BlueZzz," the celebrity hairstylist wrote while re-sharing Ciara's latest post. "Blue is the hue for Fall/Winter. Who is down to go blue?"

Over the years, Ciara has played with several styles. From short bobs to long waves, the Grammy winner enjoys experimenting with her tresses.

She's not the only one in the family who knows a thing or two about hairstyling, either. Last summer, she posted an adorable video of her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, brushing their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson's hair and tying it into a cute ponytail, complete with a chic pink bow.