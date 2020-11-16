See Jennifer Lopez Be Moved to Tears While Accepting the 2020 People's Choice Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez has always been an icon in our hearts, but now it's official.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the triple threat was presented with the People's Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Armie Hammer presented the star with her award, telling the crowd, "Jennifer Lopez has always looked at the world and thought why not. Why not have a former fly girl rule the box office? Why can't a bona fide movie star dominate the music charts? And why not be a little girl from the Bronx who conquers the fashion and beauty world? And why not become a global icon?

He continued, "Without many role models to guide her along the path, Jennifer inadvertently became one. Every step she took was the opposite of traditional and she pursued her dreams full force and never waited on somebody else to give her permission. Jennifer doesn't just know how to learn to do something, she masters it she's audacious and brave and never stops. Yet as her co-star and friend, I know her greatest strength is her generosity. Jennifer leads with compassion and kindness and her joy for life is contagious, no matter how far she's come, she's still that same girl, Jenny from the block. Your 2020 People's Icon, Jennifer Lopez."