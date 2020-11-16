Mandy Moore Dedicates People's Choice Award to "Love of My Life" Taylor Goldsmith and Their Baby Boy

Mama Mandy knows that This is Us is one big family.
Mandy Moore took home the award for Drama TV Star at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15. The pregnant actress gave fans a peek at her baby bump while accepting the trophy during her first major award show since sharing her baby news.
In her sentimental speech, Mandy shouted out her husband by saying, "To the love of my life, Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you."
The 36-year-old star announced in September that she's expecting her first child with her husband of two years, Taylor Goldsmith. Their son is due in early 2021.
At the People's Choice Awards, Mandy also thanked fans for their support, saying, "To all of you who championed and supported our show and the Pearson family from the beginning, we truly wouldn't be here without you." And while she sweetly cradled her baby bump, she cleverly added, "You're part of our growing family."
She said in the speech, "I am so truly humbled and honored to be among esteemed group of artists and receive this award from you, all of you out there, people, fans watching on TV, inviting us into your homes, it's just beyond."
Mandy kept it comfy for the occasion, wearing a sleek black maxi dress by Brandon Maxwell and statement blue Emmanuel Tarpin earrings. Her hairstylist Ashley Streicher wrote on Instagram, "Little bit of a different kind of red carpet in SO many ways."
She has already revealed some of the sneaky ways she will be hiding her pregnant belly while filming This is Us season five. Mandy said she would be "carrying a lot of laundry baskets" and "oversized purses" over the next few months. She told the Today show, "I've also heard they an digitally change things if need me."
The Tangled actress also admitted that she told This is Us creator Dan Fogelman that she was pregnant before sharing the news with most of her family. Mandy told reporters in October, "I did tell Dan before I told like most of my family. Just because I wanted him to know, you know, in preparation for writing the season what to sort of expect and, oddly, I was nervous."
Dan responded by saying, "From my perspective, I was just very happy for Mandy." He explained that the production crew hasn't "adjusted" their plans for the season because of her pregnancy, adding, "we're just kind of sticking with the plan."
The 2020 People's Choice Awards are airing live on E!. Hosted by Demi Lovato, the show will see starry performances from Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle. And stay tuned as the three Icon Awards are doled out to stars Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.