Why Tiffany Haddish Is "Crying" on the People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Tiffany Haddish is crying at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, but it's not for the reason you'd think.

It turns out, celebrities really are just like us. Tiffany told Giuliana Rancic that it's been a hot minute since she last wore makeup, to the point where it's almost painful to put those fake lashes on—and boy, can we relate.

Talking about what it's like to become a Hollywood star, the Female Movie Star of 2020 nominee joked, "Prepare yourself for the rocky road. People see you on the top and say, 'she's so lucky; must have been so easy; personality is amazing, oh, my god, want to be her best friend.' Let me tell you something, it's not easy, it's up and down roller coaster, you cry a lot, I'm crying now because I haven't worn makeup in so long, my eyeballs are like what is this? Trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven't worn heels in a minute but it's what we do to style and profile... Blood, sweat and tears."