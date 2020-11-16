See How Chrishell Stause, Giuliana Rancic and More Stars Got Ready for 2020 People's Choice Awards

Related : 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: By the Numbers

Lights, camera, showtime!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here and your favorite stars are ready to get out of their sweats and get dressed up for an evening of music, awards and more.

Whether appearing in-person at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., or attending the live event virtually, celebrities safely and creatively worked with stylists, glam squad members and more before Demi Lovato appeared on stage to host the event. So how did they do it? We're so glad you asked.

E! News got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how E!'s very own Giuliana Rancic prepared for the show with celebrity makeup artist Emma Willis. Plus, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and her celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake gave us a look at her hair transformation.

"Not only does Chrishell have amazing hair, but we have done tons of carpets and events together," Bradley shared with E! News. "So she really trusts me and lets me bring my ideas to our glam sessions and together we decide on the final look!"

And if that wasn't enough, a few of your other favorite stars were able to give a glimpse into how they got ready in the comfort of their own home on social media.