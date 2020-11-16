Why The Crown's Emma Corrin Was Hospitalized While Filming the Show

The Crown's newest season is full of unexpected twists and turns.
However, it appears the behind-the-scenes moments were just as surprising. Earlier this week, Emma Corrin, who plays the late Princess Diana in the fourth season, opened up about being hospitalized while filming the show.
Speaking to U.K.'s Glamour Magazine, the actress revealed that two months into shooting the hit series in Spain, she got sick.
"I'm asthmatic and I had been ill for a while with a bad cough," she told the publication. "I had to film a scene in a freezing-cold swimming pool, with the kids playing [Prince] William and [Prince] Harry. It was honestly the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old 'Harry' alive, as we found out he couldn't swim!"
"We were meant to be flying back that night to the U.K., so we went past a hospital to get me antibiotics," she continued. "The doctors gave me an oxygen test and said, 'We cannot let you go because your oxygen levels are so low,' so I was hospitalized."
The Netflix star shared an anecdote from her hospital experience, saying, "I remember the nurses, figuring out what I was filming and saying, 'We know you're playing Princess Diana, would you like us to put a cardboard bag over your head so no one recognizes who you are?' in broken English!"
Aside from her health scare, Emma recently spoke to E! News about her role and how she had big shoes to fill playing the late princess.
"Initially. I was very daunted, very much listened to the noise, heard all the voices, and got quickly frustrated and quite scared about it," she admitted. "And thought, 'This isn't actually giving me anything to work with.' So then I very much had to put blinkers on and just do my own thing."
Emma explained that once she read the script, she felt like she had the freedom to play Princess Diana on her own terms.
"I realized this is a character that I'm playing. This is The Crown's version of Diana. I can bring a lot of what I want to do with this part," she shared. "Everything that resonates with me. That really changed it for me. It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role."
Knowing how much of a fanbase The Crown has amassed, Emma said she's aware of its popularity. However, she confessed she's not sure how well-received it will be among the British royal family.
"I don't know whether they will or they won't watch it," she explained. "I hope that if they do, they enjoy it and appreciate our performances as exactly that—as performances, as interpretations of people who are in the public eye. But I hope that they also don't watch it if they don't want to because understandably it's hard."
The Crown's newest season is available to stream on Netflix. Once you're done binge-watching it, find out how it compares to what really happened here.