The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Celebrate Daughter's Birthday After Breakup

The Bachelorette stars and exes Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum recently united to celebrate their daughter Essie's 4th birthday, a month after they announced their breakup after eight years of marriage.

Their little girl, who turned 4 earlier this month, had a L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed party. Both Hebert, 35, and Rosenbaum, 43, posted pics of their daughter at her celebration on their Instagrams. They shared no photos of themselves.

"Happiest Belated Birthday to my dream girl, Essie," wrote Hebert, alongside a photo of the child smiling and sitting next to a blue L.O.L. Surprise! doll-themed birthday cake. "She's 4, and I couldn't love her more!"

"We now own every piece of LOL merchandise ever manufactured," joked Rosenbaum, alongside another photo of a beaming Essie. "Happy belated birthday my love bug."

On Sunday, Nov. 15, Hebert shared videos of Essie and big brother Fordham, 6, playing on the beach in Miami on her Instagram Story. The reality star wrote, "Peace."

Meanwhile on that day, Rosenbaum shared a video of himself on a boat on a swordfishing trip with friends.