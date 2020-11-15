Scream's Neve Campbell, David Arquette and More Reunite Spill Details on Scream 5 Sequel

Some of their characters may be dead, but that didn't stop the cast of Scream from reuniting.

On Nov. 14, Scream stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan and Skeet Ulrich joined screenwriter Kevin Williamson for a virtual reunion that was streamed via LoopedLive and benefited the National Breast Cancer Coalition, the Los Angeles "I Have A Dream Foundation," and the East Los Angeles Women's Center.

The gang, who appeared together in the first film in 1996, reminisced about their time making the slasher, which was directed by late horror icon Wes Craven.

When asked by moderator and Variety writer Jenelle Riley which character they would have chosen to survive Ghostface's knife, the cast expressed that every death in the movie only upped the stakes.

Even Jamie, whose fan favorite film-obsessed character Randy (who famously laid out the rules of a horror movie in the first film) tragically met his fate in Scream 2 agreed. He likened the shock of Randy's death to that of Drew Barrymore's character Casey. Although the star's face was plastered on the film's posters, Casey was unexpectedly killed off mere minutes into the film. "Scream would not have the same impact if [Randy] didn't die," he said. "When Drew went out it was the brilliance of it…that's what makes it so good."