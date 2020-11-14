Singer Jeremih Hospitalized in the ICU Following Coronavirus Diagnosis: Reports

Singer Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, is reportedly in the hospital following a coronavirus diagnosis.

According to TMZ, through its sources, the 33-year-old star has been taken to the ICU and has been placed on a breathing ventilator.

The outlet reports "his condition has recently gotten worse."

E! News has reached out to Jeremih's reps for comment and we have yet to receive a response.

It's unclear when the "Imma Star" singer tested positive for COVID-19 and how long he has been hospitalized.

It's also unknown if his current condition is due to COVID-19 or other complications stemming from the diagnosis.

Following the news about Jeremih's health, musicians banded together to send their love and support to support to him on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and many others took to social media with special messages.

"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now," Chance the Rapper, fellow Chicago native, shared on Twitter. "I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him."