Chris Randone Says He Feels "Truly Broken" Over Ex-Wife Krystal Nielson's Pregnancy

Chris Randone is getting a few things off his chest.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram Stories to candidly discuss his ex-wife's recent announcement.

Here's a quick refresher: On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Krystal Nielson shared she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriendMiles Bowles.

Following the fitness guru's baby news, Chris opened up about Krystal's big reveal during a fan Q&A on Instagram Stories.

When one follower bluntly asked how he felt about her pregnancy, the reality TV personality kept it real.

"Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken," Chris responded. "But I know in my heart I'm gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for."

He added, "So I'll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build and grow with."