Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up After Nearly 10 Years

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are going their separate ways after dating for nearly 10 years.

E! News can confirm Jason and Olivia have ended their seven year engagement.

According to People, the director and comedian broke up at the beginning this year, with a source explaining, "It's been amicable and they've transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship."

The couple shares two kids together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and Daisy Josephine, 4.

At this time, it's unclear what caused the split.

Both Jason and Olivia's careers have seen major success in the past year, with various roles taking them to different cities across the globe. Most recently, Olivia began filming on the highly-anticipated Don't Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Meanwhile, Jason has been hard at work getting production started on season two of the Apple+ series Ted Lasso.

However, both of their projects have seen delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.