Watch Ryan Reynolds Gush Over His Family in Must-See Interview With Mario Lopez's Kids

The secret to a great interview? Two young fans, obviously.
As excitement continues to grow for the release of The Croods: A New Age, Ryan Reynolds was able to tease the movie for a couple of special correspondents. As it turns out, Mario Lopez's kids Gia, 10, and Dominic, 7, were the ones ready to ask burning questions in a unique Access interview.
When discussing the movie's plot, Gia wanted to ask if Ryan's wife and daughters were "the superheroes" of his family.
"No joke, they are the most capable people I know," Ryan replied. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they're calm under fire. They have courage under fire."
And when discussing a movie that has females saving the day, Gia followed up by asking Ryan what makes him the ultimate girl dad.
"I love being a girl dad," Ryan explained when discussing his life with Blake Lively. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I'm the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."
"I just try to be as present as possible," he continued. "We don't split up like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that's been the best part of it is that we really don't spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls."
The interview wouldn't be complete without one very important question. Dominic just had to ask Ryan if he would ever rock a top-knot like his character, Guy.
"I don't think so," he confessed. "I don't feel like I could get away with that in my house if you know what I mean. My daughters would be like, ‘No! Scissors now.'"
The Croods: A New Age hits theatres everywhere on Nov. 25.
