Ariana Grande Just Made a Subtle Yet Ultra Glam Hairstyle Change

New quarantine 'do, who dis? Ariana Grande, known for rocking a high pony tail, debuted an ultra glam new hairstyle on Instagram this week. See her and other celebs' hair transformations.

13 Nov, 2020
HairAriana Grande
Ariana Grande, best known for rocking a high ponytail, debuted a glamorous new hairstyle on Instagram. The 27-year-old pop star posted a selfie showing her chestnut brown hair half pulled back, with several shorter strands framing her face and longer locks curled outwards.

She captioned the post, "34+35"—the name of her new single from her sixth studio album, Positions. While promoting her new music, Grande has been showcasing similar '60s-style Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks on Instagram recently as she promotes her new music.

Grande was not the only celeb to showcase a new hairstyle this week. Vanessa Hudgens recently debuted her own quarantine 'do, a bob, courtesy of hairstylist Mandy Lyons, with whom she worked on the set of her new film. "Soooo she's short now," the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11. "@mflyons did hair on Tick Tick Boom and we worked together on Second Act as well. When I wrapped on that she gave me a chop. And now that I wrapped on this, she gave me chop. Kind of a tradition now. Lol anyways. I love it."

photos
Ariana Grande's Style Evolution

See photos of Grande, Hudgens and other celebs' hair transformations over the years:

Instagram/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer ditched the pony tail for a new romantic hairstyle in November 2020.

Instagram/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens

The actress showcased a new short 'do in November 2020.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The television host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

While most celebs decided to trim their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded in her blonde and black locks for a new hue: Pink!

Instagram
Carey Hart

The motorcyclist got a major trim with the help of wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singger documented the at-home haircut and captioned the Instagram post, "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes up her hairstyles, debuted a "bronde" bob with chunky blonde highlights in February 2020.

Getty Images/Twitter
Hayden Panettiere

The Nashville actress chopped off her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 and did it again in December 2019.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly

The LOST alum and Ant-Man star shaved her head in November 2019.

Getty Images; Instagram
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star channeled Ariel, the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester

With help from colorist Aura Friedman and a Keraphix protein treatment from Nexxus, the Gossip Girl star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing With the Stars judge debuted her new red hair. 

Instagram / GC Images
Blake Lively

In honor of her upcoming film, The Rhythm Section, the actress shed her usual long blond locks for a black pixie cut. 

Gotham/GC Images/starzfly/Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes

The actress debuted a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model debuted a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Getty Images/Instagram
Ruby Rose

The Orange Is the New Black star debuted a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com; Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The Suicide Squad actress debuted a new lob at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Walter McBride/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton creator and star debuted a new short 'do after his final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Getty Images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in spring 2016 and later debuted a short, platinum 'do—a lighter, shorter version of a style she rocked in late 2013.

Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy

The TV and radio personality debuted a new brunette style with blond highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts going blonde for summer @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," her hairstylist, Julius Michael, wrote on Instagram.

Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Getty Images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star debuted bright orange locks in March 2016.

Instagram; Getty Images
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted this seemingly Kathryn Merteuil-inspired look on Instagram a week after she revealed she was going to play her Cruel Intentions role again in an upcoming NBC sequel pilot.

Jackson Lee/Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction singer debuted a pink 'do a day before Valentine's Day 2016.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Instagram
Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new, blonde hairstyle on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2016.

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage
Zendaya

The Disney Channel actress debuts a new blond pixie cut in January 2016 and sported it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, hosted by WE tv's David Tutera CELEBrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images/Instagram
Allison Williams

The Girls star debuted bangs less than a month before the season five premiere of the HBO show.

Instagram; Getty Images
Salma Hayek

The actress posted on her Instagram page on Jan. 13 a photo of her sporting a sassy new hairstyle—a sleek Lob, or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk Parents.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The former The Hills star and fashion designer debuted a new red 'do, which matched her hairstylist's look.

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress debuted a pixie cut on her 43rd birthday, sporting a look she had about 12 years prior, when she starred on Charmed.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

