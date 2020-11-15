People's Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

And the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards winners are...
The 2020 PCAs air live tonight at 9 p.m. on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture will be crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people! Fans cast over one billion votes this year—yes, you read that right!—and have decided who was the best of the best in 2020.
So many amazing stars are nominated tonight, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each have 7 nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names who could win tonight include music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.
And don't forget all the athletes, social stars, comedians and beauty influencer nominees, too!
We already named three of the night's big winners and cannot wait to watch them take home their well-deserved awards on stage tonight. Jennifer Lopez will take home the Icon Award while Tyler Perry will receive the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross will accept the Fashion Icon Award.
Scroll down for the complete People's Choice Awards 2020 winners and nominees list and keep checking back here all day for the latest winners updates!
People's Champion Award
WINNER: Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross
People's Icon of 2019
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez