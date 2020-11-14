From Cheetah Girl to Emmy Winner: Adrienne Bailon Shares the Playbook for Creating Her Own Fairytale

From the start of her career, Adrienne Bailon seemed intent on harnessing her own happy ending instead of waiting for one to come true.

At 19, the singer had landed a role in what would become a beloved Disney Channel franchise: The Cheetah Girls. Twenty minutes into the original movie, the girl group graces a high school stage belting in protest against the idea of having to be rescued by a Prince Charming. "I don't wanna be like Cinderella, sittin' in a dark old dusty cellar waiting for somebody to come and set me free," the song went.

It's an idea Bailon can fully get behind, having spent the past two decades creating her own success.

"I definitely knew that I wanted to be in entertainment," she told E! News in an exclusive interview, reflecting on her aspirations as a young girl. "I never thought I was going to be a daytime talk show host in the capacity that I am. I just didn't dream that necessarily, but I knew I wanted to be on television in some capacity."

By the time she debuted as one-fourth of the kid-friendly Cheetahs, she had already become a radio hit as a member of another girl group, 3LW, alongside fellow Cheetah Girl, Kiely Williams. The millennium trio's 2000 debut album ultimately went platinum while their single, "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)," became an unforgettable track for a generation, memorialized as one of 2001's signature songs on the sixth edition of Now That's What I Call Music (back when those albums also went multiplatinum and everyone you knew was rocking out to them).