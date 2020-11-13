Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Gushes Over "Sweetheart" Zendaya

Related : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Jacob Elordi wasn't surprised when his Euphoria co-star Zendaya made history as the youngest performer to score a Best Actress win at the Emmys. In his new interview with Vanity Fair, the Kissing Booth actor had nothing but kind words for the former Disney Channel darling.

"She's a power unto herself and so talented," Jacob gushed to the outlet. "Such a sweetheart."

Jacob and Zendaya don't exactly play best friends on their HBO series. In fact, they're two sides of a very twisted love triangle (for lack of a better term) with Hunter Schafer's character Jules. In real life, however, the two seemingly get along much better.

The TV stars were spotted on vacation in Greece together in the summer of 2019, and later sparked romance rumors after they were photographed seemingly kissing in New York City popped up this February. But Jacob has denied that he and Zendaya are more than friends. In fact, he told GQ Australia in December of 2019 that Z is "like my sister."

Jacob is now reportedly dating Kaia Gerber.