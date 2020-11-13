Larsa Pippen Has "Never Felt Pain Like This" After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Larsa Pippen is being directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Nov. 13, the reality star confirmed with her Instagram followers that she has been battling COVID-19 for a week. "It's no joke," she wrote from her bed in a since-deleted post. "I've never felt pain like this."
According to NBC News, new COVID-19 cases are rising in 49 states and territories. In fact, the United States registered a new record surge in daily coronavirus cases on Nov. 13. Health officials continue to ask Americans to practice social distancing, wear face masks and wash hands frequently.
Just this week, the 2020 CMA Awards saw the impact of COVID-19. At the Nashville show, Lady A pulled out of performing during the live telecast after a family member tested positive.
"So far, the three of us continue to test negative, and out of caution and love for everyone involved with the CMAs, we've decided to stay home from the awards tonight," the group shared on Instagram one hour before showtime. "Stay safe out there."
As for the TV and movie industry, both continue to take precautions in keeping actors and staff members safe as they get back to work. But just in the past month, projects like Harry Styles' movie Don't Worry Darling and Bravo's Family Karma have temporarily paused on filming because of COVID-19 cases.
With the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaching, health officials are concerned cases will continue to rise around the world. As a result, doctors are urging Americans to follow CDC guidelines.
"I was talking with my U.K. colleagues who are saying the U.K. is similar to where we are now, because each of our countries have that independent spirit," Dr. Anthony Fauci shared on Thursday. "I can understand that, but now is the time to do what you're told."