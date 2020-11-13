Al Roker Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery for Prostate Cancer

Al Roker has jumped over another hurdle in his battle against prostate cancer.
The 66-year-old Today weather forecaster underwent surgery to remove his prostate on Thursday, Nov. 12. Following his hospitalization, Roker took to social media to update his supporters on his recovery.
"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home," Roker captioned photos alongside his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, and their 17-year-old son Nick.
The beloved news anchor also gave a "big shoutout" to the Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York City and thanked his Today family for their ongoing support.
"So appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers," Roker wrote. "Hope to see you all soon."
And if that's not enough to make you misty-eyed, Roberts' post-surgery tribute to her husband of 25 years sure will.
"Let the healing begin," the veteran journalist shared on Instagram. "I am so in awe of this guy and his indomitable spirit. So blessed and grateful for avalanche of love, prayers and support for @alroker."
Roker went public with his diagnosis on Nov. 6. At the time, Roker told Today viewers that the cancer was caught "early" during a routine checkup, but because of its "aggressive" nature he and his medical team decided to move forward with surgery.
Days later, Roker expressed gratitude to those who wished him well as he began his journey toward a clean bill of health.
"Oh my gosh, is this not a glorious day or what? Fantastic!" he said in a video taken while out on a walk. "It reminds me, I have to thank each and every single one of you for your support and well wishes after I announced on Friday that I'm battling prostate cancer. And with any luck, next week I'm going to be having prostate cancer surgery. I'm gonna tell prostate cancer, to borrow a phrase, ‘You're fired.'"