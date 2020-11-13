Al Roker Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery for Prostate Cancer

Related : Al Roker Thanks Fans After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker has jumped over another hurdle in his battle against prostate cancer.

The 66-year-old Today weather forecaster underwent surgery to remove his prostate on Thursday, Nov. 12. Following his hospitalization, Roker took to social media to update his supporters on his recovery.

"Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home," Roker captioned photos alongside his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, and their 17-year-old son Nick.

The beloved news anchor also gave a "big shoutout" to the Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York City and thanked his Today family for their ongoing support.

"So appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers," Roker wrote. "Hope to see you all soon."

And if that's not enough to make you misty-eyed, Roberts' post-surgery tribute to her husband of 25 years sure will.