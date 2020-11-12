Lauren Conrad and James Charles Reveal Where They Really Stand After Beauty Feud

Related : James Charles Apologizes to Lauren Conrad for Slamming Her New Line

Peace has been restored in the beauty world.

Less than three months ago, James Charles found himself making headlines after he called out Lauren Conrad for mistakenly sending him a PR package filled with empty products from her clean beauty line.

"I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand," the YouTube star proclaimed in August. "Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!"

While James later posted a public apology to the former Hills star, fans got a sense of where they really stand today in a new YouTube video. With help from NikkiTutorials, James and Lauren were able to reunite over Zoom. Spoiler alert: They've happily moved on from any and all drama.

"We talked and I'm just really grateful that she was so kind and understanding and we talked," James shared in the video posted Nov. 12. "She sent me a new package of not empty products that I was super excited to try them out. They're phenomenal and it's all good to go."