Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Slams Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Amanza Smith won't stay quiet on the latest rumors surrounding her close friend.

In recent days, Chrishell Stause's relationship with her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko has been put under the microscope after the professional dancer's estranged wife Elena Samodanova accused him of being unfaithful.

While Chrishell and Gleb assure fans they are just friends and nothing more, one Selling Sunset star is weighing in.

"Poor Chrishell," Amanza shared during a Nov. 12 appearance on FUBAR Radio. "She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce.' Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody's infidelity if that's what was going on. But that's just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she's pretty pissed off about it."

"It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as like a cheap PR stunt," Amanza added. "I mean, why wouldn't you?"