WandaVision Gets a January Premiere Date on Disney+

The list of reasons to get excited about 2021 just keeps getting longer.

Disney+ has finally given us a premiere date for its first Marvel series, WandaVision, and we now know that we only have to wait until Jan. 15 to figure out exactly what is going on in the photos and trailers for this oddball show.

It looks like a tribute to classic television with a bit of Avengers fun thrown in, though something tells us there's a big twist here that we're not going to know about until that first episode drops.

Here's Disney+'s official description:

"WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."