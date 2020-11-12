Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and More Performing at the 2020 American Music Awards

Billie Eilish is set to make her AMAs return!
The singer, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, have been added to the list of artists set to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards. Eilish, who performed at last year's event, will return to perform her new song "Therefore I Am" on TV for the first time. The single and music video were released on Thursday. Eilish, who won the coveted New Artist of the Year award at the 2019 show, is nominated for two awards this year.
Lopez and Maluma, who star in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, will debut performances of their new collaborative songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," from the film soundtrack.
After news of their participation at the AMAs was announced, Maluma tweeted he was "so excited" to perform with J.Lo. She tweeted in reply, "Let's goooo!!! #PaTiLonely"
Previously announced 2020 AMAs performers include BTS, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Shawn Mendes and Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan is nominated for five awards, marking her first AMA nominations. She is also the most nominated female artist this year.
Other artists who received multiple AMA nods include The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, who garnered eight nominations each. Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and first-time AMA nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat received four nods apiece.
Additional talented nominees include Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Maroon 5, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris. Check out a full list of 2020 AMA nominations.
A few new categories were added to this year's ceremony, including Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), and Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).
The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will be broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.