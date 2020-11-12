Kelly Clarkson Reveals 6-Year-Old Daughter River’s Hilarious Zoom Trick to Get Out of School

As many students know, remote learning isn't easy, but Kelly Clarkson's 6-year-old daughter River may have found a way to make it work.
In a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer spoke to a flute teacher in her virtual audience about giving lessons over video chat. That's when Kelly admitted that her daughter found an interesting way to avoid doing her schoolwork.
"It's just so hard to get them to focus in general in the classroom. My daughter does this thing, I don't know if you guys have these kids, but it's quite funny. She'll do this," Kelly said, mimicking River "freezing" on camera. "She'll just pretend she's frozen so she doesn't have to do what they're asking her to do."
While the American Idol alum noted that her daughter gets "points for the comedy," she said she really needs to "reel it in, dude."
In addition to River, Kelly is mom to Remington, 4, and stepmom to Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, from her marriage to Brandon Blackstock. Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon in June after five years of marriage.
While parenting can be tricky, Kelly said at the TCA for The Voice in 2018 that her experience with being a mom is completely rewarding.
"I think that [my children] taught me to just look around me and notice the things that are really important, even if it's just hanging with them, playing on their little piano or taking the time," the Grammy winner shared. "Because I think in life, as adults, it's very hard for us to be still. It's very hard for us to enjoy the moment."
And if your kids can teach you a few Zoom tricks? Well, all the better. Check out the video above!