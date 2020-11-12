Kelly Clarkson Reveals 6-Year-Old Daughter River’s Hilarious Zoom Trick to Get Out of School

Related : Kelly Clarkson Describes Divorce As the "Worst Thing Ever"

As many students know, remote learning isn't easy, but Kelly Clarkson's 6-year-old daughter River may have found a way to make it work.

In a clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer spoke to a flute teacher in her virtual audience about giving lessons over video chat. That's when Kelly admitted that her daughter found an interesting way to avoid doing her schoolwork.

"It's just so hard to get them to focus in general in the classroom. My daughter does this thing, I don't know if you guys have these kids, but it's quite funny. She'll do this," Kelly said, mimicking River "freezing" on camera. "She'll just pretend she's frozen so she doesn't have to do what they're asking her to do."

While the American Idol alum noted that her daughter gets "points for the comedy," she said she really needs to "reel it in, dude."