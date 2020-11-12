The Future of Vanderpump Rules Revealed

Related : Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on "Vanderpump Rules" Firings

Pour yourself a Pumptini and grab some goat cheese balls, because we've got some Vanderpump Rules news to share.

E! News has learned that filming for Vanderpump Rules is still on hold and no date has been set for when the cast will resume production. In fact, according to an E! News source, "There is now no timeline for the show's return."

The insider continued, "With so many uncertainties during the COVID pandemic, showrunners are telling the crew that the show has not been cancelled, but the upcoming season is currently on hold, and asking them to please sit tight until the future is more clear."

Traditionally, Bravo cameras film the Pump Rules cast during the summer months. Yet, production was unable to begin season nine as Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants (and the setting for the show) were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. SUR and PUMP have since reopened.