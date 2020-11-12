Alex Trebek’s Wife Jean Breaks Her Silence on His Death

Related : "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Jean Trebek is feeling the love from the worldwide Jeopardy! family.

The wife of the late Alex Trebek thanked fans for their outpouring of support after the legendary Jeopardy! host died on Sunday at age 80. She wrote a moving message on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to recognize all the love she's received.

Jean said, "My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much."

She also shared a sweet photo from their wedding day in 1990, with Alex slipping the ring on Jean's finger. They went on to have two kids together, Matthew and Emily.

Alex had been battling pancreatic cancer for about a year before he passed away "peacefully," surrounded by his family and friends, the game show's Twitter page announced.

Nicky Trebek—Alex's adoptive daughter with his first wife Elaine—shared a photo of prayer candles on Tuesday to recognize her dad's passing.